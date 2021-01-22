The Galaxy S10 line has been suspended due to Android 11 and One UI 3.0 update issues

A few days ago Samsung has started distributing UI 3.0 and Android 11 to the Galaxy S10 line, and many owners of these smartphones are happy with the arrival of the innovation.
However, South Korea decided to interrupt the update and removed the package from its servers. Currently it cannot be downloaded via OTA or via Smart Switch.
We do not yet have the official position of the brand regarding this decision, however, this all indicates that the update needs to be corrected before resuming its distribution.
Some users reported problems with overheating, while others were talking about the ambiguity in the camera, which, to be honest, Sami already has enough reasons to stop OTA.
By firmware G97xFXXU9ETLJ Users were rewarded not only with the many new features of One UI 3.0, but also with the January 2021 security package for Android.
Now, Samsung has fixed all the necessary bugs and is sending a UI 3.0 and Android 11 back to the Galaxy S10 line phones, which should not take long to happen.
Do you own a Galaxy S10 or something similar? Did you notice any issues after installing a UI 3.0? Share your application experiences Allcell Via the space provided for comments.
(Updated January 22, 2021, 10:58 AM)
