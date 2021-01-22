The Galaxy S10 line has been suspended due to Android 11 and One UI 3.0 update issues

A few days ago Samsung has started distributing UI 3.0 and Android 11 to the Galaxy S10 line, and many owners of these smartphones are happy with the arrival of the innovation.

However, South Korea decided to interrupt the update and removed the package from its servers. Currently it cannot be downloaded via OTA or via Smart Switch.

We do not yet have the official position of the brand regarding this decision, however, this all indicates that the update needs to be corrected before resuming its distribution.