The Galaxy S21 + hand-on video camera shows strength

Dec 18, 2020 0 Comments
Another hand-on video of the pre-launch Samsung Galaxy S21 + has been shared online, giving us a better view of the device in operation, leaving much to be desired.

Thanks to previous leaks, we have a good idea of ​​what to expect before the proposed January 14th release – which has not yet been officially confirmed. Earlier video leaks of the Galaxy S21 + showed much of the design, but this time an account “Random object2“It simply came to our notice then.

While there is a brief section showing the gaming capabilities of the Galaxy S21 +, this 5 minute hand-on video indicates a lot of camera quality. Apparently, this is because it is a pre-release device that does not fully represent what we see in early 2021. Considering how late we are in any production cycles, we can imagine that is not what is seen here. Too far Is out of the final product but still a pre-release device.

Throughout its Galaxy S21 + hands-on video, UTUP confirms the device comes with a 6.7-inch flat Super AMOLED panel, while the rear camera module uses a 64-megapixel main sensor. This hand-on will actually show some camera stills against the iPhone 12 Pro Max – which looks great in our opinion thanks to the rich colors and wide FOV:

This Powerhouse smartphone features some concise gaming on a 6.7-inch FHD + display that looks like a breeze. While this very brief video of the Galaxy S21 + represents what to expect, let’s take this with a bit of technical saltiness, which is not yet technically a pre-release model and representative of the final release.

In terms of specifications, we expect at least 8GB of RAM, 128GB of internal storage, Android 11 out-of-the-box, 4,800mAh battery and Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 or Exynos 2100 depending on your region.

