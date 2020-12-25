The Galaxy S21 will be lower than the pre-sale period

It is no longer news to anyone that Samsung has decided to anticipate the launch of its new Galaxy S21, trying to compete with the latest iPhone a little earlier than usual and, of course, take advantage of the weaker than the normal Huawei.

In fact, the release is very close, we already know the design, expected performance, event date and price of all the devices and their versions. However, today some news came on the internet …

The new Samsung Galaxy S21 will shorten the pre-sale period

So, today we know that the pre-sales period for the new Galaxy S will be shorter than usual. Didn’t Samsung try to sell multiple units, or had some issues with production? The first makes little sense, the second makes this expectation less meaningful than the first hypothesis.

That means the range of Galaxy S21 devices will be officially announced on January 12th, the source said. Pre-orders start January 15th! In the midst of all this, what is really interesting is that this period, when Samsung even offers some good promotional packs, will end on January 21st. I mean, only 6 days!

What’s even weirder is that the pre-sale period ends on January 21st, but the devices will only arrive on the shelves on the 29th of the same month. Traditionally, Samsung usually holds this pre-sale time of 14 ~ 15 days.

whats going on? Will sales in 2020 put a brake on Samsung’s ambitions?

Also, what do you think about all of this? Please share your opinion with us in the comments below.

