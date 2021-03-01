A Samsung One of the most notable companies when it comes to smart watches. Its main focus is on type watches Premium, And continue to demonstrate with long-term support when updating your Tyson system.

The South Korean company began to renew Galaxy Watch e Galaxy Watch Active, In which he added several improvements Galaxy Watch3, The last big clock provided Samsung.

The Galaxy Watch and Watch Active have been updated with upgrades to the Galaxy Watch 3

Samsung watches stand out in their use of the Tyson OS, which was developed by Samsung and is mainly used in its TVs and smart watches, which help control updates. In 2018 and early 2019 the Galaxy Watch and Watch Active are starting to get some of the improvements seen in the latest model.

Via | Sammobile.

Under the version numbers R810XXU1FUB6 and R500XXUF1UB5 and measuring approximately 291 MB, these watches receive the Tyson OS 5.5 update. Although not all of these enhancements are available (for example, electrocardiogram requires specific hardware) they do have some excellent features:

Ability to view images included in notifications (such as when they send us a WhatsApp message).

Support for AR emoji and bitmoji.

Voice guide for exercises (running and cycling).

Voice guidance via Bluetooth headset.

Improvements in performance and stability.

As usual, Samsung began distributing updates in its two main markets, South Korea and the United States. As the days go by we can expect this update to start reaching other countries including Portugal.