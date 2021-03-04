The game from the creator of FINAL FANTASY will be released soon – MacMagazine.com

Apple has announced the addition of its gaming platform Apple Arcade: I speak FANTASIAN, By the same creator of FINAL FANTASY.

This is a new RPG It takes place in an amazing setting, made up of more than 150 handmade dioramas that combine physical environments and 3D characters. Sound recording Nobu Umtsu, he also worked on the final fantasy rights.

The story takes place in a kingdom ruled by a machine. Within this multi-dimensional universe, the balance of “chaos and order” becomes a major factor in the struggle for these kingdoms and the maneuvers of the gods who want to control them.

Players take on the role of Leo, the protagonist who wakes up from an explosion and loses only one memory in a strange land. As players try to recover Leo’s memories, they try to unravel the mysteries of a bizarre mechanical infection that actually swallows up everything known to mankind.

Watch the trailer for the story:

The game brings with it a well-known experience of ultimate fantasy franchise like mechanics “Dimensional War”. In it, soldiers send previously seen enemies into a separate one-dimensional dungeon to speed up the battle and explore locations.

Created by Fontasian Mistwalker Studios, it was founded in 2004 by Hironobu Sakaguchi. According to him, the concept of the game began about three years ago, when he and some of his teammates played Final Fantasy IV for the first time in many years. “Playing reminded me how much I love this classic RPG genre and have renewed my interest. It just wanted to get to my roots.”

FANTASIAN has no release date yet – Apple has only announced that it will be coming “soon”. For fans of the works of RPG and Sakakuchi, the rest will have to wait a little longer.

But it is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated Apple Arcade releases. 😀

