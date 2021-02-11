Home sport The game officially leaves the highest scorer of the last World Cup

The game officially leaves the highest scorer of the last World Cup

Feb 11, 2021 0 Comments
The game officially leaves the highest scorer of the last World Cup

For 10 years he wore a Sporting shirt, and Frankis Carroll, who signed his contract at the end of this season, won two national championships, one challenge trophy, three Portuguese trophies and one Portuguese Super Cup.

This Thursday the game officially announced that Cuban handball player of Cuban descent Frankis Carroll, the top scorer of Mundial 2021 in Egypt, thanked the social networking site Twitter for his account.

“Ten seasons we will never forget. Thank you and good luck, Frankis,” Frankis Carroll, 33, who represents al-Arabi, confirmed the announcement, referring to the “lions”. Referred to in World2021.

For 10 years he wore a Sporting shirt, and Frankis Carroll, who completed his contract at the end of this season, won two national championships, a challenge trophy, three Portuguese trophies and a Portuguese Super Cup.

Frankis Carroll, in the service of selecting Qatar, has resumed the achievements of the 2018 Asian Cup – in which he was considered the best player of the tournament (MVP), and 2020.

Al-Arabi this week announced the signing of Mundial 2012’s highest-scoring Frankis Carroll with 58 goals, signaling the end of a five-season deal on their communication channels.

READ  5 Takeaways from Bengals’ second intrasquad scrimmage

You May Also Like

A Pola - Coates dedicates an emotional message: «I feel a deep pain (Sports)

A Pola – Coates dedicates an emotional message: «I feel a deep pain (Sports)

The Ball - Tottenham are knocked out with nine goals (FA Cup) in a crazy game

The Ball – Tottenham are knocked out with nine goals (FA Cup) in a crazy game

The Ball - Jose Pizarro New Coach (Kovilhe)

The Ball – Jose Pizarro New Coach (Kovilhe)

The Ball - 3D Ball: Favorite in the League? FC Porto, always! »

The Ball – 3D Ball: Favorite in the League? FC Porto, always! »

Louis Godinho's permission - Dragons do not leave Ottavio for fear of FC Porto

Louis Godinho’s permission – Dragons do not leave Ottavio for fear of FC Porto

Cascoin: When my father died I beat him

Cascoin: When my father died I beat him

About the Author: Warwick Clark

Explorer. Communicator. Introvert. Typical problem solver. Devoted writer. Unapologetic coffee advocate.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *