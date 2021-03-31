Home Economy The Global Commodity Number celebrates 50 years of its creation

The Global Commodity Number celebrates 50 years of its creation

Mar 31, 2021 0 Comments
O Global Trade Item Number, conhecido como GTIN, faz 50 anos da sua criação. A sequência numérica é a matriz do código de barras.

The so-called global trade object number G.T.N., 50 years since it was created. The bar code matrix number sequence was created on March 31, 1971, by Heinz, General Mills, Groger and Bristol Meyer, heads of the largest international manufacturing companies.

GS1 Portugal – Codipore, the organization responsible for the introduction of the barcode in Portugal for more than 30 years, recalled that today GTIN is read more than six billion times a day. GTIN was classified by the BBC as one of the “50 Foundations of the World Economy”.

“In celebrating this year’s anniversary, we feel the historic impact of a joint venture that is an expression of a term of leadership that still needs to be done and offers us opportunities for this extraordinary resource,” explained Joao de Castro Guimares, Managing Director of GS1 Portugal.

“Now is the time to pass on the testimonials to the next generation of executives. The options are endless. Years ”, adds the person in charge.

READ  Beef: Exports reach record high by 2020 and exceed 2 million tonnes, says Afro-African

You May Also Like

By 2021, 19% of Portugal and 26% of the world will go bankrupt

By 2021, 19% of Portugal and 26% of the world will go bankrupt

Kingston é Petrosinadora Global to World Creativity Day - INFOR CHANNEL

Kingston é Petrosinadora Global to World Creativity Day – INFOR CHANNEL

The World Bank estimates that Brazil's GDP will grow above the region's average by 2021 Economy

The World Bank estimates that Brazil’s GDP will grow above the region’s average by 2021 Economy

The Suez Canal cargo ship is on the Microsoft Air Simulator

The release of container vessels destroys the Suez Canal

The release of container vessels destroys the Suez Canal

The animated series promotes vaccinations for everyone

The animated series promotes vaccinations for everyone

About the Author: Max Grant

Devoted web lover. Food expert. Hardcore twitter maven. Thinker. Freelance organizer. Social media enthusiast. Creator. Beer buff.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *