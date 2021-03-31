The Global Commodity Number celebrates 50 years of its creation

The so-called global trade object number G.T.N., 50 years since it was created. The bar code matrix number sequence was created on March 31, 1971, by Heinz, General Mills, Groger and Bristol Meyer, heads of the largest international manufacturing companies.

GS1 Portugal – Codipore, the organization responsible for the introduction of the barcode in Portugal for more than 30 years, recalled that today GTIN is read more than six billion times a day. GTIN was classified by the BBC as one of the “50 Foundations of the World Economy”.

“In celebrating this year’s anniversary, we feel the historic impact of a joint venture that is an expression of a term of leadership that still needs to be done and offers us opportunities for this extraordinary resource,” explained Joao de Castro Guimares, Managing Director of GS1 Portugal.

“Now is the time to pass on the testimonials to the next generation of executives. The options are endless. Years ”, adds the person in charge.