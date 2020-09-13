Home sport ‘The goal was to get more points,’ admits Peter Sagan is chasing the Tour de France green jersey.

Sep 13, 2020 0 Comments
Pressure Peter Sagan‘s Bora-Hansgrohe Team to successfully drop the green jersey leader Sam Bennett (Deconink-Quick Step) During Step 14 of Tour de France On Saturday, it meant that the Irish lead in the competition had cut to 43 points in a week until the race ended in Paris.

Groupama-FDJ’s Stefan Küng questioned Bora-Hansgrohe’s tactics, but Sagan could’only’ take fourth place at the end of the day, but the Slovak scored 33 more points towards the green jersey and Bennett faced similar pressure. Can be expected. Next week, i.e. the point title Four winners Sean Kelly, Going down to the last sprint on the Champs-Elysees.

