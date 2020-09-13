‘The goal was to get more points,’ admits Peter Sagan is chasing the Tour de France green jersey.

Pressure Peter Sagan‘s Bora-Hansgrohe Team to successfully drop the green jersey leader Sam Bennett (Deconink-Quick Step) During Step 14 of Tour de France On Saturday, it meant that the Irish lead in the competition had cut to 43 points in a week until the race ended in Paris.

Groupama-FDJ’s Stefan Küng questioned Bora-Hansgrohe’s tactics, but Sagan could’only’ take fourth place at the end of the day, but the Slovak scored 33 more points towards the green jersey and Bennett faced similar pressure. Can be expected. Next week, i.e. the point title Four winners Sean Kelly, Going down to the last sprint on the Champs-Elysees.

Sagan later said on his team’s website, “I wanted to make the stage hard today and abandon sprinters.” “We worked hard all day until the end.

With Sunweb’s Søren Kragh Andersen eliminated, “I took 4th place and scored more points for the Green Jersey. The goal was to get more, but in the end it was the best we could do.” Solo stage victory.

“This is a very tough Tour de France,” Sagan said. “I am grateful to the team members who have done a fantastic job not only today, but every day since it started in Nice,” Sagan said.

“Of course our goal was to get back 23 points or more,” explained Bora-Hansgrohe teammate Lennard Kämna. Bennett was still able to score 10 more points in the mid sprint. Before falling. “We got into a strong race again, but in the finale there weren’t enough extra riders to control the race.

“Still, one more rider would not have been enough, but the chances for us to take control would have been a lot higher,” he said. “It was an open race with a lot of attacks without an extra rider. I pulled to catch one of the attacking riders, and when I saw a gap, I tried it. This wasn’t planned, but it felt pretty good. With a lot of crowds, I was at the forefront of the final climb. Please.”

Sports Director Enrico Poitschke added: “Our strategy was to make the race hard in the beginning. We already saw the possibility of putting pressure on a short, steep ascent prior to the mid sprint, since it was 5km, mostly downhill after that, on the mid sprint.

“Peter with Max [Schachmann] Going forward, I brought some initial points. [15 points, while Bennett took 10]. Later, on our second long climb, our goal was to drop all sprinters,” he said, referring to Col de Béal. The squad did an amazing job. “

However, later a punk against Lukas Pöstlberger left the’man-down’ Kämna referred to and made it a bit more difficult for Bora to complete the plan.

“We missed Lukas’ contribution,” said Poitschke. “We continued to work until the end, but it was difficult to control the race in the last kilometer, so the rider [Andersen] I was able to escape and win.

“Peter got stuck at times and took fourth place. Once again, the whole team did an amazing job. It was a very good stage thanks to all the riders,” he said.