The Golden won the ball, don’t compare it to anyone

Luka Modric celebrates his 15th birthday with the Croatian national team and congratulates a midfielder who signed for Portuguese coach Real Madrid.

Luka Modric celebrated his 15th birthday with the Croatian national football team, marking the date with the testimonies of those who lived close to the sportsfield Novosti newspaper midfielder. Among them is Jose Mourinho. The current Tottenham coach was Real Madrid coach when Modric arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu, and there is no doubt that the signing was definitely taken from the Meringue club.

Related

“I insisted a lot on bringing Modric to Real Madrid because he had everything we needed on the team: technique, vision, game reading quality, speed of thought when making decisions, long, short passes, hitting from outside the area, he knew it was brilliant and serious. That’s what we need at Real Madrid, “said Mourinho.

“He embraced Real Madrid very gently. The weight of everyday life, the pressure of the public. He was a consistent and confident man. He quickly learned what Real Madrid was, the dimension and its goals,” the technician continued. “He works as a team. He leads a great professional, quiet life, enjoys his family and works hard,” he explained.

Finally, Mourinho recalled the 2018 Golden Ball record. “If one can make history with his creations, he is immortal. Luca Modric won the Golden Ball and no one can compare him to,” he concluded.