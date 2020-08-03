Home Tech The Google Pixel 4a vs. the competition: The midrange heats up

Aug 03, 2020 0 Comments
For years most of our attention has been focused on flagship handsets from companies like Apple, Google and Samsung. But since last year’s release of the excellent Pixel 3a, midrange devices have gotten a lot more interesting. Today Google finally announced the Pixel 4a, which cuts a few corners but still delivers fast performance and even a flagship-level camera for the low price of $350. But it isn’t your only choice if you want a great phone in the midrange. We lined up the Pixel 4a’s specs against those of the iPhone SE and Samsung’s Galaxy A51 to see how these devices measure up under the hood. (We didn’t include the OnePlus Nord since it’s not available on the US.) If you want the full scoop on the Pixel 4a, though, be sure to check out our full review.

Pixel 4a

Galaxy A51

iPhone SE (2020)

Pricing

$349

$350

$399 / $449 / $549

Dimensions

144 x 69.4 x 8.2 mm (5.7 x 2.7 x 0.3 inches)

158.5 x 73.6 x 7.9 mm (6.24 x 2.89 x 0.31 inches)

138.4 x 67.3 x 7.3 mm (5.45 x 2.65 x 0.29 inches)

Weight

143g (5.04 ounces)

172g (6.07 ounces)

148g (5.22 ounces)

Screen size

5.81 inches (147.6 mm)

6.5 inches (165.1 mm)

4.7 inches (119.38 mm)

Screen resolution

2340 x 1080 (443 ppi)

2400 x 1,080 (405 ppi)

1,334 x 750 (326 ppi)

Screen type

FHD+ OLED

FHD+ Super AMOLED

Retina HD LCD

Battery

3,140 mAh

4,000 mAh

1,821 mAh

Internal storage

128GB

128 GB

64 / 128 / 256 GB

External storage

None

None

None

Rear camera(s)

12.2MP, f/1.7

Quad camera:
Wide: 48 MP, f/2.0
Ultrawide: 12 MP, f/2.2
Macro: 5 MP, f/2.4
DoF: 5 MP, f/2.2

12MP, f/1.8

Front camera(s)

8 MP, f/2.0

32 MP, f/2.2

7MP, f/2.2

Video capture

1080p at 30 fps

4K at 120 fps

4K at 60 fps

SoC

Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G

Samsung Exynos 9611

Apple A13 Bionic

CPU

2.2 GHz octa-core

2.3 GHz octa-core

2.65 GHz hexa-core

GPU

Adreno 618

Mali-G72 MP3

unnamed quad-core

RAM

6 GB

4 GB

4 GB

WiFi

Dual band, 802.11ac

Dual band, 802.11ac

Dual band, 802.11ax

Bluetooth

v5.1

v5.0

v5.0

NFC

Yes

Yes

Yes

Operating system

Android 10

Android 10

iOS 13

Other features

USB-C, 3.5mm headphone jack

USB-C, 3.5mm headphone jack

IP67 certified, Lightning connector, Qi wireless charging

