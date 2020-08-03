The Google Pixel 4a vs. the competition: The midrange heats up

For years most of our attention has been focused on flagship handsets from companies like Apple, Google and Samsung. But since last year’s release of the excellent Pixel 3a, midrange devices have gotten a lot more interesting. Today Google finally announced the Pixel 4a, which cuts a few corners but still delivers fast performance and even a flagship-level camera for the low price of $350. But it isn’t your only choice if you want a great phone in the midrange. We lined up the Pixel 4a’s specs against those of the iPhone SE and Samsung’s Galaxy A51 to see how these devices measure up under the hood. (We didn’t include the OnePlus Nord since it’s not available on the US.) If you want the full scoop on the Pixel 4a, though, be sure to check out our full review.
Pricing
Dimensions
144 x 69.4 x 8.2 mm (5.7 x 2.7 x 0.3 inches)
158.5 x 73.6 x 7.9 mm (6.24 x 2.89 x 0.31 inches)
138.4 x 67.3 x 7.3 mm (5.45 x 2.65 x 0.29 inches)
Weight
143g (5.04 ounces)
172g (6.07 ounces)
148g (5.22 ounces)
Screen size
5.81 inches (147.6 mm)
6.5 inches (165.1 mm)
4.7 inches (119.38 mm)
Screen resolution
2340 x 1080 (443 ppi)
2400 x 1,080 (405 ppi)
1,334 x 750 (326 ppi)
Screen type
FHD+ OLED
FHD+ Super AMOLED
Retina HD LCD
Battery
3,140 mAh
4,000 mAh
1,821 mAh
Internal storage
128GB
128 GB
64 / 128 / 256 GB
External storage
None
None
None
Rear camera(s)
12.2MP, f/1.7
Quad camera:
12MP, f/1.8
Front camera(s)
8 MP, f/2.0
32 MP, f/2.2
7MP, f/2.2
Video capture
1080p at 30 fps
4K at 120 fps
4K at 60 fps
SoC
Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
Samsung Exynos 9611
Apple A13 Bionic
CPU
2.2 GHz octa-core
2.3 GHz octa-core
2.65 GHz hexa-core
GPU
Adreno 618
Mali-G72 MP3
unnamed quad-core
RAM
6 GB
4 GB
4 GB
WiFi
Dual band, 802.11ac
Dual band, 802.11ac
Dual band, 802.11ax
Bluetooth
v5.1
v5.0
v5.0
NFC
Yes
Yes
Yes
Operating system
Android 10
Android 10
iOS 13
Other features
USB-C, 3.5mm headphone jack
USB-C, 3.5mm headphone jack
IP67 certified, Lightning connector, Qi wireless charging