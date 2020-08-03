The Google Pixel 4a vs. the competition: The midrange heats up

For years most of our attention has been focused on flagship handsets from companies like Apple, Google and Samsung. But since last year’s release of the excellent Pixel 3a, midrange devices have gotten a lot more interesting. Today Google finally announced the Pixel 4a, which cuts a few corners but still delivers fast performance and even a flagship-level camera for the low price of $350. But it isn’t your only choice if you want a great phone in the midrange. We lined up the Pixel 4a’s specs against those of the iPhone SE and Samsung’s Galaxy A51 to see how these devices measure up under the hood. (We didn’t include the OnePlus Nord since it’s not available on the US.) If you want the full scoop on the Pixel 4a, though, be sure to check out our full review.

Pixel 4a Galaxy A51 iPhone SE (2020) Pricing $349 $350 $399 / $449 / $549 Dimensions 144 x 69.4 x 8.2 mm (5.7 x 2.7 x 0.3 inches) 158.5 x 73.6 x 7.9 mm (6.24 x 2.89 x 0.31 inches) 138.4 x 67.3 x 7.3 mm (5.45 x 2.65 x 0.29 inches) Weight 143g (5.04 ounces) 172g (6.07 ounces) 148g (5.22 ounces) Screen size 5.81 inches (147.6 mm) 6.5 inches (165.1 mm) 4.7 inches (119.38 mm) Screen resolution 2340 x 1080 (443 ppi) 2400 x 1,080 (405 ppi) 1,334 x 750 (326 ppi) Screen type FHD+ OLED FHD+ Super AMOLED Retina HD LCD Battery 3,140 mAh 4,000 mAh 1,821 mAh Internal storage 128GB 128 GB 64 / 128 / 256 GB External storage None None None Rear camera(s) 12.2MP, f/1.7 Quad camera:

Wide: 48 MP, f/2.0

Ultrawide: 12 MP, f/2.2

Macro: 5 MP, f/2.4

DoF: 5 MP, f/2.2 12MP, f/1.8 Front camera(s) 8 MP, f/2.0 32 MP, f/2.2 7MP, f/2.2 Video capture 1080p at 30 fps 4K at 120 fps 4K at 60 fps SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G Samsung Exynos 9611 Apple A13 Bionic CPU 2.2 GHz octa-core 2.3 GHz octa-core 2.65 GHz hexa-core GPU Adreno 618 Mali-G72 MP3 unnamed quad-core RAM 6 GB 4 GB 4 GB WiFi Dual band, 802.11ac Dual band, 802.11ac Dual band, 802.11ax Bluetooth v5.1 v5.0 v5.0 NFC Yes Yes Yes Operating system Android 10 Android 10 iOS 13 Other features USB-C, 3.5mm headphone jack USB-C, 3.5mm headphone jack IP67 certified, Lightning connector, Qi wireless charging