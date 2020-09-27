The Google Store displays company birthdays in some countries.

Google first established its incorporation on September 4, 1998, but has long been there on September 27. like last year, Is celebrating its 22nd anniversary with discounts and offers on Google Stores worldwide.low

update: In Europe, if you enter promo code GOOGLEBDAY22 at checkout, our store will apply a simpler 22% birthday discount on some items. These items are excluded (In England): Applies to Pixel 4a, Pixel Buds, Pixelbook Go, and Nest Aware.

Nest Hub Max, Nest Wifi, Chromecast, Nest Hub, Nest Mini, Stadia Premiere Edition, Nest Protect, Nest Cam IQ, Nest Cam Outdoor, Nest Cam Indoor

Similar deals are taking place in Switzerland, Sweden, Spain, Norway, the Netherlands, Italy, Ireland, Germany, France, Finland, Denmark, Belgium and Austria. Coupon ends September 27, 2020 at 11:59 PM BST. It doesn’t seem to be available in Portugal.

on Australia, “If you buy Nest Wifi, Nest Mini, Nest Hub Max, Nest Hub, Chromecast, Chromecast Ultra or Google Home, you get 22% Google Store credit.” The price of this smart home product is unchanged, and this deal is available until 11:59 PM AEST on September 28, 2020.

Customers will receive an email informing them that their Google Store credit has been added to their account approximately 3 weeks after the order is shipped.

This offer is also available in Japan. Meanwhile, direct discounts are applied in the following Asian countries.

In South Korea, you get 20% off Nest Hub and Home Mini.

In Singapore, we have 22% off Nest Mini, Nest Wifi, Nest Hub, Chromecast.

In Taiwan, a 22% discount applies to Nest Mini and Chromecast.

Coupons are not available on Google Stores in Asia Pacific such as Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, New Zealand, Philippines and Thailand.

These transactions are generally not available in the United States. Deal month this summer.

More info on Google Store:

FTC: We use automatic affiliate links to earn income. more.

For more news, check out 9to5Google on YouTube.