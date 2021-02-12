Home World The Govt-19 case that affected Trump is more serious than reported

The Govt-19 case that affected Trump is more serious than reported

Feb 12, 2021 0 Comments
The Govt-19 case that affected Trump is more serious than reported
Topshot – US President Donald Trump holds the US flag to address the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on March 2, 2019 at the National Port of Maryland. (Photo by Nicholas Com / AFP) / Alternative Grab (Photo by Nicholas Com / AFP via Getty Images

According to North American newspapers, this is far more serious than the medical picture he faced when Donald Trump was diagnosed with Govt-19 in early October last year.

The New York Times “Lung problems associated with pneumonia were the result of Govt-19 infection, prompting medical help to give Walter Reed a chance to give him oxygen before he was taken to a military hospital. The New York publication recalls that Trump “resisted being taken to the hospital when he was told that he would eventually get worse if he stayed and that he would have to resort to secret services to drive him away.”

Within three days of his admission to the hospital, information sent abroad indicated that he was stable and not life-threatening, but the truth is, the media now reports that, at 74 and overweight, he faced the risk of developing the condition worse, leading the medical team to pursue an “aggressive treatment”.

On September 29, during a televised debate with Joe Biden, the American press did not yet confirm whether the then president was already ill. The diagnosis was announced two days later and he had to be taken to hospital the next day as his health deteriorated.

READ  Florida coronavirus affected individual went from prognosis to dying in her daughter's arms in a matter of times

You May Also Like

A champion exit for the boy who arrived was paralyzed at the hospital

A champion exit for the boy who arrived was paralyzed at the hospital

Public We do not end public life early

Public We do not end public life early

Senator Lindsay Graham confirms "indictment is over, Trump is being saved"

Senator Lindsay Graham confirms “indictment is over, Trump is being saved”

USA: Biden withdraws request to repeal Obamacare health law

USA: Biden withdraws request to repeal Obamacare health law

Prague chose the best European destination

Prague chose the best European destination

The Senate approves the process of removing Donald Trump

The Senate approves the process of removing Donald Trump

About the Author: Mortimer Nelson

Evil tv buff. Troublemaker. Coffee practitioner. Unapologetic problem solver. Bacon ninja. Thinker. Professional food enthusiast.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *