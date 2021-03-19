The Govt-19 negotiator was forced to hand over the children to the mother

JN / Agent Yesterday at 5:51 p.m.

The Irish Supreme Court has ordered a father living in France to hand over his two children to his mother for refusing to do so for issues related to Govt-19.

The court on Thursday rejected the argument of a man who refused to hand over his children to his mother on the grounds that wearing a mask is mandatory in French schools (as opposed to what is happening in Ireland), which is “harmful to the health of children”. Judge Mary Rose Giordi said the case had “no logical or legal basis.”

When her children did not return to France in November 2020, after a joint visit with the father, the mother appealed to the Irish courts, facing a secession agreement and leading to shared custody.

During the trial, the father presented the medical justification given by an English doctor, who promised that both minors would suffer from claustrophobia and, in parallel, recommended that the eldest son be exempted from wearing the mask for health reasons.

The judge pointed out that the analysis of the text messages exchanged by the couple, included in the 149-page document, shows “very different” perspectives on the use of masks. In a statement, the children’s father accused him of “beheading” minors with “all sorts of conspiracy theories.” The fact that the eldest son may have suffered “breathing difficulties, anxiety attacks or pain” for wearing the mask was not mentioned in many reports, which the judge said “compromises the credibility of the doctor who signed the notice”. .

In addition to the medical argument, the father sought other legal approaches “from anti-mask groups”, for example, arguing that the forced use of a safety device may be a crime because “it is life threatening because it is wrong”. “In pure public knowledge, any evidence that provides this kind of advice should be treated with suspicion,” Giardi stressed.

The judge concluded that “the only reason” for the decision to detain minors in Ireland was “the fact that French schools force students over the age of six to wear a mask.”