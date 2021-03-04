The gym owner was forced to close even though he was only on site

The A gym owner in La Loughborough, England, was forced to close the place following a complaint from a neighbor.

A complaint came to Nick Ward, alleging that it did not follow the rules of control.

After all, the 34-year-old teacher was taking his classes via zoom, meaning he was the only one physically in space.

When the agent arrived at the scene, Nick found only a computer and an empty room. An unusual situation that left the owner of the place amidst laughter.

“I had to laugh, but I was totally distressed,” the man admits.

Nick shared his displeasure in a video, addressed the locals, explained what was going on in space, and made it clear that he had never violated the rules.

Despite this, after a complaint is lodged, the person is prohibited from opening the place, where he continues to use his business, which is a means of supporting him.

