The Holocaust is coming to an end

Hitman’s World of Assassination trilogy is coming to an end, and Io Interactive wants to finish it with all the luxury and atmosphere.

New trailers and images for the game have recently been revealed including a VR demo.

Io Interactive is very busy, the release is approaching Hitman 3. The end of the World Massacre trilogy is about two weeks away, and the company has released new trailers and details about the game.

Agent 47 has never had extensive representation in consoles since January 20th. Io Interactive has already revealed that it will run with 4K, HDR, 60 FPS and loading times that have nothing to do with the next generation consoles.

Hitman 3 utilizes the Glacier game engine (IO Interactive owner) and delivers his deadly abilities to Agent 47 with more and more realistic virtualization. But moreover, Hitman will support 3VR and make the art of killing even closer and closer to the players.

Thanks to Glacier, the game has the ability to add more than 300 NPCs in scenes that give a more life and realistic feel to the environment where the Agent 47 trips take place.

Among the innovations, it should be noted that Hitman 3 will precede the arrival of the PlayStiles, which cannot be opened depending on how the player completes the task.

Another feature of the innovations is that in Hitman 3, players can import different locations from previous games in the trilogy, thus enjoying more than 20 different scenes in the game. Despite the AI ​​level, you can enjoy all the enhancements of rendering or animations that Hitman 3 brings in all three games. All of these locations can be operated in Virtual Reality (VR) with the PlayStation VR.

However, they can see Here For a brief demonstration of what to expect from Hitman 3 on the PlayStation VR.

Hitman 3 will be released on January 20th with PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation VR support. It will also be released for the Xbox Series X, Xbox One Google Stadia, Nintendo Switch (via Cloud) and PC.

In the meantime, I would like to leave you with some recent pictures of the game: