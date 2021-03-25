The Huawei P50 standard is stunning in the latest revelations

Prior to its official release, it was only natural that many leaks and renders (digitally built images based on known information) would come out of the P50, P50 Pro and P50 Pro Plus.

CAD-based renders are constantly bringing new information about the screens, new camera systems, designs and more of these devices.

These pictures are definitely enough to cheer about the next release. Created by, Hoylandy Has released a new collection of standard P50 model renders that will look amazing in black and white color options.

Same as before, these new 3D renders will have a flat panel with a design screen central perforated.

Based on the leaks and previous rumors, this creator created a series of renders Huawei P50, P50 Pro and P50 Pro Plus. As for the camera, the design features a color sensor and LED flash next to the three lenses.

Previous leaks suggest that the Huawei P50 features a 6.3-inch, 148.9 x 71.06 x 8.5mm screen, 90Hz screen refresh rate, and the rear panel is made of glass and has a metal frame design.

Huawei P50 Pro:

In addition, the Huawei P50 Pro has a 6.7-inch LED screen with curved edges and a similar-looking camera design with larger camera relief. However, not much information is available about the specifications. Stay tuned for improvements related to the next P50 line.

