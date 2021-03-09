The Hubble telescope enters safe mode after a software failure

Space telescope Hubble It stopped working normally and went into safe mode this Sunday (7th).

The equipment provided a “software error” on the computer embedded in the satellite, and all operations were paused, wandering around waiting indefinitely for an update of the system to fix any problem.

One step NASA In the official account of the satellite Twitter, The error will be corrected soon, and the telescope will be able to resume the traditional operation of collecting images of the planet’s surface. According to the initial report, all the scientific systems seem to be running normally and nothing is damaged.

Sunday morning: At 4:00 am, the Hubble Space Telescope went into safe mode due to an internal software error. All scientific systems are normal and Hubble is secure and stable. The team is implementing programs that will safely return it to normal scientific activities. pic.twitter.com/6JlSSHisLd – Hubble (ASNASAHubble) March 8, 2021

Hubble was launched into orbit in April 1990 by the American Space Agency, and since 1993 it has been sending images to Earth, showing new views of our planet and nearby celestial bodies.

The last big fear of the telescope occurred in 2018, when it went into safety mode after problems with the gyroscope to help with spatial orientation. After three weeks of maintenance he returned to the traditional method.