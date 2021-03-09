Home Tech The Hubble telescope enters safe mode after a software failure

The Hubble telescope enters safe mode after a software failure

Mar 09, 2021 0 Comments
The Hubble telescope enters safe mode after a software failure

Space telescope Hubble It stopped working normally and went into safe mode this Sunday (7th).

The equipment provided a “software error” on the computer embedded in the satellite, and all operations were paused, wandering around waiting indefinitely for an update of the system to fix any problem.

One step NASA In the official account of the satellite Twitter, The error will be corrected soon, and the telescope will be able to resume the traditional operation of collecting images of the planet’s surface. According to the initial report, all the scientific systems seem to be running normally and nothing is damaged.

Hubble was launched into orbit in April 1990 by the American Space Agency, and since 1993 it has been sending images to Earth, showing new views of our planet and nearby celestial bodies.

The last big fear of the telescope occurred in 2018, when it went into safety mode after problems with the gyroscope to help with spatial orientation. After three weeks of maintenance he returned to the traditional method.

READ  Unsurprisingly, Xbox Recreation Pass Will Not Be Coming to PS5, PS4

You May Also Like

Android Auto Google imagem fundo ecrã

How to change the background image of your car’s Android Auto

Minha Operadora

User can disable audio viewing on WhatsApp

Serol new streamer on Pooja platform! - Game started

Serol new streamer on Pooja platform! – Game started

Waze really needs this new feature that Google Maps already has!

Waze really needs this new feature that Google Maps already has!

Fantasy may be the last soundtrack of Nobu Umtsu

Fantasy may be the last soundtrack of Nobu Umtsu

Watch the video of the whole process of the world's first water-cooled PS5

Watch the video of the whole process of the world’s first water-cooled PS5

About the Author: Nathaniel Marrow

Explorer. Entrepreneur. Devoted coffee enthusiast. Avid bacon geek. Lifelong internet nerd.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *