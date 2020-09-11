The Impact of Air Quality on the 49ers Home Opener by Kyle Shanahan

The 49ers had no plans to reschedule their practice on Friday morning despite deteriorating air quality in Santa Clara.

An Air Quality Index rated at 194 at 11:45 a.m. in Santa Clara due to fires in northern and central California. The 49ers will practice at 12:30 PM on Friday.

The 49ers and Arizona Cardinals will start their regular season at Levi’s Stadium on Sunday.

The criterion for canceling a practice or postponing an NFL match is an air quality rating above 200. The NFL office, which makes decisions based on more accurate air quality measurements near the stadium, makes the final decision on how to play the game.

The 49ers and the NFL are communicating on Sunday’s game conditions, the NBC Sports Bay area said.

Generally speaking, if the latest prediction predicts more than 200 AQI readings over a long period of time over a three hour window of the game, the discussion of the game postponement or movement takes place the day before the game.

On Friday, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan showed off air quality while appearing on KNBR. Affect The team’s ability to go outside and play football.

Shanahan said, “If you reach 200, you can’t be there after that.

“When we reach 200, it will be a tremendous job. I’m aware of higher risk, when it’s 150 or more that affects a certain group of people in an existing condition. Over 150 you can lose a few players, but 200 is a sign you can’t get out. there.”