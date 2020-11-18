Home Economy The ‘incomprehensible’ MDA budget plan includes more than 9,000 job cuts

The ‘incomprehensible’ MDA budget plan includes more than 9,000 job cuts

Nov 18, 2020 0 Comments
The ‘incomprehensible’ MDA budget plan includes more than 9,000 job cuts

The weekly subway service could be cut in half and more than 9,000 transport workers will lose their jobs under the MDA budget plan presented to the agency board on Wednesday.

MTA senior adviser Ken Lowet said the potential cuts could be reduced if the transport company received $ 12 billion from the federal government as part of a new COVID-19 relief package.

Prosecutors warn that the MDA board will vote on the administration’s proposal in December and that the cuts will come without federal assistance.

“If the Fed doesn’t come – the riders will be severely affected by the incomprehensible cuts – something they can do tomorrow,” said Lisa Daglian, of the MDA’s Permanent Citizens’ Advisory Committee on Home Advocacy.

“The MDA simply cannot get out of this situation without devastating riders and the region, by prolonging the economy. We need help, we need it now.”

More than 8,000 jobs will be cut between the two branches of service as MDA’s subway and buses will bear the burden of the planned reduction.

The two combined will face budget cuts of more than $ 1.1 billion, which could contribute to a 40 percent reduction in weekly subway service, sources said.

Sources say the MDA-operated passenger rail line – the Long Island Railroad and the Metro-North Railroad – will cost about $ 250 million and about 1,000 workers under the project.

Overall, the plan pays for more than $ 1.4 billion in services, although real savings are expected to be slightly lower for MDA’s downstream – $ 1.3 billion in the neighborhood.

READ  PepsiCo (PEP) earnings Q2 2020

Transport Workers Union local 100 president Tony Utano cut the budget plan and demanded that the MDA create a new plan.

“The MDA’s budget plan is a brutal and cowardly surrender to the corona virus and a slap in the face to every transport worker,” Utano, who represents 40,000 transport workers, said in a statement.

“Go back to the map and come up with real solutions. Throwing thousands of workers on the street and leaving the entire neighborhood without service is not the answer.”

You May Also Like

M&M and sneakers maker buys kindy bars in an effort to make healthy snacks

M&M and sneakers maker buys kindy bars in an effort to make healthy snacks

New Allen County COVID-19 regulations to affect bars, restaurants and events

New Allen County COVID-19 regulations to affect bars, restaurants and events

Pfizer launches Covit-19 vaccine distribution test in four US states | Corona virus

Orio finally releases gluten-free cookies

Orio finally releases gluten-free cookies

What it could take to deliver a Covid-19 vaccine to the world

You need to know what your employer wants you to do to vaccinate the coyote

European stocks rise in hopes of recovery as Spanish banks rise after BPVA deal

European stocks rise in hopes of recovery as Spanish banks rise after BPVA deal

About the Author: Max Grant

Devoted web lover. Food expert. Hardcore twitter maven. Thinker. Freelance organizer. Social media enthusiast. Creator. Beer buff.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *