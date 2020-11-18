The weekly subway service could be cut in half and more than 9,000 transport workers will lose their jobs under the MDA budget plan presented to the agency board on Wednesday.

MTA senior adviser Ken Lowet said the potential cuts could be reduced if the transport company received $ 12 billion from the federal government as part of a new COVID-19 relief package.

Prosecutors warn that the MDA board will vote on the administration’s proposal in December and that the cuts will come without federal assistance.

“If the Fed doesn’t come – the riders will be severely affected by the incomprehensible cuts – something they can do tomorrow,” said Lisa Daglian, of the MDA’s Permanent Citizens’ Advisory Committee on Home Advocacy.

“The MDA simply cannot get out of this situation without devastating riders and the region, by prolonging the economy. We need help, we need it now.”

More than 8,000 jobs will be cut between the two branches of service as MDA’s subway and buses will bear the burden of the planned reduction.

The two combined will face budget cuts of more than $ 1.1 billion, which could contribute to a 40 percent reduction in weekly subway service, sources said.

Sources say the MDA-operated passenger rail line – the Long Island Railroad and the Metro-North Railroad – will cost about $ 250 million and about 1,000 workers under the project.

Overall, the plan pays for more than $ 1.4 billion in services, although real savings are expected to be slightly lower for MDA’s downstream – $ 1.3 billion in the neighborhood.

Transport Workers Union local 100 president Tony Utano cut the budget plan and demanded that the MDA create a new plan.

“The MDA’s budget plan is a brutal and cowardly surrender to the corona virus and a slap in the face to every transport worker,” Utano, who represents 40,000 transport workers, said in a statement.

“Go back to the map and come up with real solutions. Throwing thousands of workers on the street and leaving the entire neighborhood without service is not the answer.”