When you imagine dinosaurs fighting it, the first match that comes to mind is Triserodops vs. D. Rex is. In our collective imagination they fight eternally. This is the collision of the Titans. But these wars did In fact Will take place?









Rendering by Anthony Hutchings, Artist who Fights Tyrannosaurus Rex and Trichoderma Horritus. Friends of the Museum of Natural Sciences





Yes. Yes they did. We have the fossil to prove it, the public can see it for the first time.

Fossil – Nickname “Towling dinosaurs“- Originally discovered in 2006, but only seen by a select few until now. It shows a D. rex and trichotilloman fighting in the middle of the battle, i.e. the pair are preserved in a fossil. Charlotte Observer Report On November 17th.

The fossil contains trichoratops and d. Shows Rex to this day, which is preserved together in encountering an unusual predator-prey.

Unlike other museum exhibits where dinosaur skeletons have been preserved, the North Carolina Museum of Natural History plans to display this fossil encrusted in sandstone because staff archaeologists are slowly taking away the sediment surrounding the bones.

Museum visitors can ask questions to the archaeologists working on the exhibition.

“A gold mine of scientific information is to be discovered,” museum director Eric Dorfman told The Charlotte Observer. “We already have a wonderful reputation for allowing people to uncover science in real time. People can get up and see researchers doing the work they do. This fossil helps take that idea to the next level with people who are involved in science in real time.”

The fossils were purchased privately by the Friends of the North Carolina Museum of Natural Science for $ 6 million and will be donated to the museum’s backbone polytology collection. Construction of the museum at SECU Dinolop begins in 2021.

"We have not yet studied this model; it's a scientific frontier. Conservation is unique, and we plan to use every available technological discovery to uncover new information about the biology of D. rex and triserotopes. Said Dr. Lindsay Sano, head of the Department of Archeology at the Museum of Natural Sciences. Said in a statement.









