The Indonesian plane with 62 people, including 10 children, crashed into the sea just minutes after takeoff – Observer

Jan 09, 2021 0 Comments
The plane, carrying 62 people on board, went missing from radar after an inland flight from Jakarta to Pontianak, Indonesian officials said in a shipwreck off the coast of Jakarta. The plane was carrying 56 passengers, including 10 children and 56 crew.

A spokesman for the Indonesian Search and Rescue Agency told a news conference that Boeing Java, owned by Srivijava Air, had crashed into the sea just minutes after takeoff from the capital, Sukarno-Hatta International Airport, on its way to Pontianak, the capital of West Kalimantan province on the Indonesian island of Borneo.

The Spanish news agency FF added that police had, for their part, set up a “body identification post at a hospital in East Jakarta” where families and friends of the victims were moving. French news agency France Press reports that search and rescue boats will be dispatched to the crash site.

Within minutes of taking off, a Boeing 737-500 aircraft making domestic flight between Jakarta and Pontianak lost control of air traffic on Saturday. The Srivijava Air, which was established in 2003, took off from Jakarta to Pontianak on Saturday morning.

According to Flight Trader 24, the plane “lost more than 10,000 feet in less than a minute, about 4 minutes after taking off from Jakarta.” Reuters.

The search has already begun following fishermen’s discovery of a plane crash in waters north of the capital Jakarta. A security official told CNN Indonesia that “some cables, jeans pieces and pieces of metal” were found.

The aircraft is a 27-year-old Boeing 737-500. Indonesia was the scene of the first serious accident with another model from an American manufacturer. Lion Air-powered Boeing 737 Max crashes in late 2018, killing 189 people. Another crash with the same new model from Boeing in Somalia led to the suspension of operations of these aircraft and an investigation by US authorities.

