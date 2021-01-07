The International Monetary Fund forecasts the world economy for 2020 and 2021 – International

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Tuesday released its economic forecasts for 2020 and 2021, according to its latest report, the World Economic Outlook (WEO).

Figures in parentheses indicate a change of percentage points compared to previous estimates released in June 2020.

Change in GDP 2020 2021

World -4.4% (+0.8) 5.2% (-0.2)

Developed countries -5.8% (+2.3) 3.9% (-0.9)

United States -4.3% (+3.7) 3.1% (-1.4)

Eurozone -8.3% (+1.9) 5.2% (-0.8)

Germany -6% (+1.8) 4.2% (-1.2)

France -9.8% (+2.7) 6% (-1.3)

Italy -10.6% (+2.2) 5.2% (-1.1)

Spain -12.8% (=) 7.2% (+0.9)

Japan -5.3% (+0.5) 2.3% (-0.1)

United Kingdom -9.8% (+0.4) 5.9% (-0.4)

Canada -7.1% (+1.3) 5.2% (+0.3)

Developing Countries and Emerging Economies -3.3% (-0.2) 6% (+0.2)

Russia -4.1% (+2.5) 2.8% (-1.3)

China 1.9% (+0,9) 8.2% (=)

India -10.3% (-5.8) 8.8% (+2.8)

Emerging and Emerging Europe -4.6% (+1.2) 3.9% (-0.3)

Latin America and the Caribbean -8.1% (+1.3) 3.6% (-0.1)

Brazil -5.8% (+3.3) 2.8% (-0.8)

Mexico -9% (+1.5) 3.5% (+0.2)

Middle East, North Africa, Pakistan and Afghanistan -4.1% (+0.4) 3% (-0.5)

Sub-Saharan Africa -3% (+0.2) 3.1% (-0.3)

Nigeria -4.3% (+1.1) 1.7% (-0.9)

South Africa -8% (=) 3% (-0.5)

International trade (high revenue)

2020 2021

World -10.4% (+1.5) 8.3% (+0.3)

Inflation (higher consumer prices)

Developed countries 0.8% (+0.5) 1.6% (+0.5)

Developing Countries and Emerging Economies (excluding Venezuela) 5% (+0.5) 4.7% (+0.1)