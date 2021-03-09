The iPhone 11 was recovered six months later at the bottom of a lake

An iPhone 11 was recovered from the bottom of a lake by a diver in Sillivac Canada. The device is not less than six months old Under water. But the most surprising thing is the phone It continued to operate underwater for a long time .

This smartphone belongs to Fatemeh Kotzi, a Vancouver resident who lost it in Harrison Lake inside the Sillivac Water Park.

Kudosi told CBC News that he was surprised when he received a call claiming his cellphone had been found. Fatehmeh said he thought it was a prank from a friend.

The iPhone was invented by the couple Clayton and Heather Helkenberg, who enjoy diving at the bottom of Harrison Lake, looking for potential “treasures” and, in addition, helping to keep the water clean.

“Zombie Phone”

Shortly before Fatemeh Kotzi lost his cellphone. Credit: Instagram / Reproduction

Fatemeh Kotzi lost his phone while taking pictures of a boat trip on Harrison Lake. “I was in a situation where I lost my balance and dropped it into the water,” he said.

Despite asking park officials to buy the device, he firmly believed he could not find the smartphone. “With depression and tears, we returned to Vancouver in despair,” the young woman recalled.

Soon, Kotzi bought one Other device. Because she hasn’t done it yet Backup From the phone, she admitted that she had lost all photos, contacts and other personal information.

With the issues with the microphone and the device only turning on with a slight noise on the speaker, Fatehme can now remember the journey and is proud to have one of the most resisted iPhones in the world.

“I was in complete shock at first. It was like a zombie phone came back to me because I was completely at peace with it, ”he said, glad the returned iPhone was still working.

Via: 9to5Mac e CBC News

