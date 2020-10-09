The iPhone 12 colors may have just been leaked and there are a few big surprises.

A few days before debut Iphone 12, We provide detailed information on what color you need for Apple’s new phone. Only these rumors collide with previous leaks of potential. iPhone 12 colors.

The latest news comes from the leaker Roland Quandt, Tweeted color and save options for all four models. According to Quandt, this information comes from a single retailer and promises green, blue, gold, gray and silver. Iphone 12 mini The iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max are reportedly available in gray, gold and silver. This color option we just got iPad Air 4Available in, Green, Sky Blue, Rose Gold, Silver and Space Gray.

Quandt’s rumors are generally quite reliable, but this particular report is inconsistent with what they hear from other phone leakers. WinFuture Report Starting earlier this month, iPhone 12 mini colors have been predicted in black, white, blue, red, yellow and coral colors. The report also claimed that other iPhone 12 models will be available in black, white and silver.

iPhone 12 Mini 64GB, 128GB, 256GB Green, Blue, Gold, Gray, Silver iPhone 12 64GB, 128GB, 256GB Green, Blue, Gold, Gray, Silver iPhone 12 Pro 128GB, 256GB, 512GB Gray, Gold, Silver iPhone 12 Pro Max 128GB, 256GB, 512GBGrey, Gold, Silver refers to one retailer.October 8, 2020

One of the constant rumors surrounding the iPhone 12 from the start is that Apple Navy blue option for Pro models. Later, these two color rumors suggest that the options are now off the table. According to the April report, entry-level iPhones may come in bright blues, purples and oranges.

In general, there tends to be consensus on iPhone rumors at this point, so the fact that there are so many conflicting reports on iPhone 12 color options suggests that Apple may feel a bit of a surprise at the event unveiling its October 13th. . New device. Everyone seems to agree that the color options will be more extensive. Iphone 12 mini And iPhone 12.

Quandt’s retailer sources also provide information on storage options for four upcoming iPhone 12 models, with the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 starting at 64GB of storage. 128GB and 256GB versions are also available for purchase. The iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max start with 128GB of storage with 256GB and 512GB options.

Good news about the iPhone 12 Pro capacity. One of the biggest complaints about Iphone 11 pro It was 64GB of native storage, which was pretty insignificant compared to the $999 model with the Pro label.

We’ll take a look at exactly what Apple plans for the new phone on October 13th, as well as other products that Apple will announce with the iPhone 12. iPhone 12 event It will be held at 1 PM EDT.