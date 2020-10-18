Home Tech The iPhone 12 lost to the iPad Air 4 in AnTuTu and lags behind the iPhone 11 in graphics as well.

The iPhone 12 lost to the iPad Air 4 in AnTuTu and lags behind the iPhone 11 in graphics as well.

Oct 18, 2020 0 Comments
The iPhone 12 lost to the iPad Air 4 in AnTuTu and lags behind the iPhone 11 in graphics as well.

Apple A14 Bionic The first commercial 5nm SoC, the new iPhone 12 lineup,As well as iPad Air 4.

Apple claims that the chip’s CPU and GPU are about 50% faster when compared to competing smartphone SoCs. It even says that the new chipset is good enough to challenge the laptop’s performance.

Apple has clearly limited the A14 Bionic performance on the iPhone 12.

Benchmarking website AnTuTu I made an important observation about the A14. The iPad Air 4 scored more than the iPhone 12 in benchmarking tests, but backed by the same chip. The devices tested had the same memory configuration.

The iPad Air 4 scored almost 17% higher overall score than the iPhone 12. The tablet’s CPU is 9.5% faster than the iPhone and has 30% faster graphics performance.

The benchmarking website believes that the A14’s performance is limited on the iPhone 12 because the battery capacity is relatively small to avoid overheating issues. Looking at the alleged score, the iPhone 12 Pro is no different.

iPhone 12 Pro Max is definitely Bigger battery It is expected to be closer to a slate in performance than the iPhone 12 Pro.
The website is also Iphone 11 pro The latter has a faster GPU, but surpassed the iPhone 12 in GPU testing.

The A13 Bionic is already a pretty capable chip, and I wonder if it’s doing anything groundbreaking for the average user besides giving the new iPhone’s A14 Bionic the right to boast with the latest comparisons.

READ  Why is this copy of Super Mario Bros. worth a record $114,000?

You May Also Like

Microsoft has forcefully restarted the Windows 10 PC to install more unwanted apps.

Microsoft has forcefully restarted the Windows 10 PC to install more unwanted apps.

Quantcast

OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition Announced

Pre-orders for the iPhone 12 start tomorrow: price, release date, and how to buy 4 new phones from Apple

Pre-orders for the iPhone 12 start tomorrow: price, release date, and how to buy 4 new phones from Apple

iPhone 12 Pre-order: Price, Release Date, and How to Buy 4 New Phones from Apple

iPhone 12 Pre-order: Price, Release Date, and How to Buy 4 New Phones from Apple

Microsoft's new Xbox dashboard launches this week.

Microsoft’s new Xbox dashboard launches this week.

Sony allows PS5 owners to record their own voice chats and drive out fellow players.

Sony allows PS5 owners to record their own voice chats and drive out fellow players.

About the Author: Nathaniel Marrow

Explorer. Entrepreneur. Devoted coffee enthusiast. Avid bacon geek. Lifelong internet nerd.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *