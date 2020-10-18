The iPhone 12 lost to the iPad Air 4 in AnTuTu and lags behind the iPhone 11 in graphics as well.

Apple A14 Bionic The first commercial 5nm SoC, the new iPhone 12 lineup,As well as iPad Air 4.

Apple claims that the chip’s CPU and GPU are about 50% faster when compared to competing smartphone SoCs. It even says that the new chipset is good enough to challenge the laptop’s performance.

Apple has clearly limited the A14 Bionic performance on the iPhone 12.

Benchmarking website AnTuTu I made an important observation about the A14. The iPad Air 4 scored more than the iPhone 12 in benchmarking tests, but backed by the same chip. The devices tested had the same memory configuration.

AnTuTu score on iPad Air 4

The iPad Air 4 scored almost 17% higher overall score than the iPhone 12. The tablet’s CPU is 9.5% faster than the iPhone and has 30% faster graphics performance.

AnTuTu score on iPhone 12

The benchmarking website believes that the A14’s performance is limited on the iPhone 12 because the battery capacity is relatively small to avoid overheating issues. Looking at the alleged score, the iPhone 12 Pro is no different.

iPhone 12 Pro Max is definitely Bigger battery It is expected to be closer to a slate in performance than the iPhone 12 Pro.

The website is also Iphone 11 pro The latter has a faster GPU, but surpassed the iPhone 12 in GPU testing.

The A13 Bionic is already a pretty capable chip, and I wonder if it’s doing anything groundbreaking for the average user besides giving the new iPhone’s A14 Bionic the right to boast with the latest comparisons.