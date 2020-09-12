The iPhone 12 Pro killer upgrade was slaughtered just before its launch.

If one of the biggest leakers of technology is right Iphone 12 The Pro lacks one of the best features of Samsung’s best phones. Its function? 120Hz refresh rate display technology from Apple iPad Pro.

This news John Pro Standing, Front Page Tech is one of the most numerous Apple leakers, but it has a mixed track record. For example, he is new Apple Watch 6 The event will be announced in the press release on the Monday when it is announced.

On September 11th, Prosser tweeted, “120hz (codename: d6x) didn’t go into mass production 😞 *now* you can give up.” Prosser’s use of emojis and the vague message of “give up” said the 120Hz ProMotion refresh rate was a feature that users wanted, but rumors won’t happen for a while.

Start mass production this week btwSeptember 11, 2020

Prosser also says mass production has begun on the iPhone 12, which is expected to be announced at an October event rather than Tuesday. Time paris event, Can also debut iPad Air 4.

The 120Hz refresh rate gives the screen very smooth scrolling and image movement, so everything is much more comfortable. It is also ideal for playing games and videos at higher frame rates. Anyone who is spending more and more time using the iPad Pro will notice.

Apple is also a bit late to the 120Hz party. Samsung has its technology Galaxy S20 Plus and Galaxy S20 Ultra As well as dynamic (auto-tuning) 120Hz rate Note 20 Ultra and Galaxy Z Fold 2. 120Hz technology OnePlus 8 Pro.

It wouldn’t be common for Apple to arrive a bit late for new technology. Companies don’t seem to prioritize delivering functionality first, instead waiting for functionality to be delivered. Judging by Prosser’s words, it seems that Apple was unable to slow down the iPhone 12’s 120Hz speed.

to be Iphone 13 120Hz lucky number? You will find out sooner or later. Stay tuned to Tom’s Guide on everything Apple and iPhone.