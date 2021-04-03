The iPhone has an average of 45GB of storage more than Android

Storage space on a smartphone is increasingly an important factor. Its capability already weighs a lot when selecting a new model, which is chosen by those who have the largest size for users.

This choice makes sense with everything that smartphones offer today. There has been a growth as a result, but what is being seen now is that the iPhone averages 45GB more storage than the Android offers in this area.

With high-capacity hardware, smartphones require more storage. Brands that are aware of this need tend to present plans like the 1 TB that debuted in 2019 with the Samsung S10 Plus. However, Apple maintains the iPhone up to a maximum of 512GB.

In this scenario, by the end of 2020, the average 100GB of storage on smartphones was high. Despite this value, iOS and Android distribution are not identical. So, by the end of 2020, the average was 140.9GB on iOS and 95.7GB on Android, with annual growth of 5.6% and 20.5% respectively.

Map Introduced Reveals the history of the difference between these 2 sites over the years. Apple is very stagnant in development, which clearly dominates Android. The difference between the platforms has been reduced to an average of 45.2 GB now.

The information provided showed that Apple has a large selection of great capabilities in the ecosystem. By the end of 2020, the percentage of iPhone users with large-capacity (256GB or more) smartphones was 21.5%, compared to only 7.5% on Android.

This difference in values ​​between iOS and Android can have many related factors. The difference in the plans on the platform is very logical and often used. At the same time, the biggest advantage in the Android universe is that smartphones with smaller capabilities are preferred.

This situation was expected to change as memory and storage became cheaper and cheaper. Still, growth is slow and is unlikely to change this year. 100GB is out of date, which seems to represent a barrier that should take a long time to overcome.