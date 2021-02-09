The Iskate Job Exhibition with 60 companies starts tomorrow

Cash on delivery 09 February, 2021 15:09

This year, and for the first time (due to infection), The Iskte Business School Career Forum will be held Realism, Unites more than 60 national and international companies With job opportunities for young students. Within the confines of this work exhibition, 55 presentations per recruitment, seven Workshops, Two round tables and a conference, in which ten guest speakers will speak.

The first day, tomorrow, will be dedicated to parts Finance, Accounting, Consulting and Human Resources, And the second day, Thursday, at Marketing, Retail and Services.

“The severe impact of the epidemic on the world economy is holding back the jobs available to higher education graduates.”, Says Maria Jono Cardinhall, Dean Iscte Business School, in a statement. “The forum allows our students to learn about the recruitment processes of the largest companies operating in Portugal and the job opportunities available in various business areas,” says the director of this business school.

Iscte Business School guarantees it In previous editions more than 40% of the ISKCON students who participated in this job fair were hired Current companies. “Iskte Business School has a 98% employment rate. Our school is highly dedicated to the competitiveness of institutions: we follow the innovations of different markets and prepare students for the reality of the work environment. This quality of our training is recognized by the companies they recruit, ”said Maria Jono Cardinhall.

Consultants include PWC, Deloitte and Accenture, BNP Paribas, Siemens, SIPS;