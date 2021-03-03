The Japanese millionaire offers eight locations on a trip around the moon

Japanese millionaire Yusaku Mesawa, known for his strange gestures, promised eight tickets to people around the world today.

The Japanese businessman, founder of Josodown (an online fashion sales site, the largest in Japan), was the first private client to book a seat on an airplane operated by space company SpaceX, founded by fellow millionaire Elon Musk, for an undisclosed amount.

Initially, the Japanese millionaire said he wanted to invite six to eight artists to travel with him, but today he extended his candidacy to others, in a video posted on the social networking site Twitter.

“I invite you to join me in this work. Eight of you worldwide,” the businessman told the news agency France-Press (AFP).

“I bought all the tickets, so it will be a private trip,” he added.

The millionaire explained that he changed his mind about inviting artists exclusively because he believed that “every person who does something creative can be considered an artist”.

Candidates for space travel must meet two conditions: be willing to “push the limits” of creativity, and be willing to help other teams do this, he said.

Interested parties must register by March 14 and participate in the selection process, which includes interviews, discussions and medical examinations.

This is not the first time Japanese millionaire Yusaku Mesawa has spoken out.

In January 2020, the businessman announced that he was looking for a girlfriend with him on a space trip and was selected through a ‘reality show’ program that received over 20,000 applications.

In 2019, a publication on the social network Twitter, he promised his followers eight thousand euros, which became very widespread after crossing 5.6 million shares in three days in the history of that social network.

The millionaire followed from half a million to 6.1 million, which provoked criticism from many users of the social network, accusing him of buying followers.

According to Forbes, Masawa, the 23rd richest man in Japan, is valued at $ 2 billion (approximately 6 1,650 million).

If SpaceX succeeds in carrying out this plan, the first “moon travelers” after the American mission to Apollo in 1972 will be Meizawa and his guests.

Last month, Elon Musk announced that the company was forecasting its first space cruise in the fourth quarter of this year.

Named the Inspiration 4, the mission is expected to welcome American millionaire Jared Isaacman, who offered all three seats.

The first to be announced at the end of February was a 29-year-old American cancer survivor.