The judge refused to remove Britney Spears’ father from the post of conservator

Judge overseeing the protracted legal battle between Britney Spears And his father, James Spears, who refused to remove the pop star’s father from the presidency of a court-ordered conservancy in 2008. The Hollywood Reporter Points out. Britney Spears’ lawyer plans to file further petitions to remove her father. “My client told me he was afraid of his father,” attorney Samuel D. Ingom told III Chief Justice. If her father was in charge of her business she would never act again. “

The expulsion of James Spears would be a major development for the singer, who has not had full legal control over much of his life since 2008. Los Angeles court rules Britney Spears’ public mental struggles in 2007 under conservation (also known as legal protection). As Britney’s legal guardian, James was in control of his financial and business decisions, and James Spears sometimes shared conservative duties — including his lawyer Andrew Wallet – who often had complete control over Britney’s assets.

After James stepped down last year for health reasons, interim care manager couple Jodi Montgomery accepted the role of conservator on a temporary basis. According to Entertainment tonightIt is Britney’s wish that Montgomery continue in this role after the appointment expires on August 22nd.

James Spears’ conservatism status has been criticized by the public for an unusually long time and some felt it had undue control over the singer’s life. He acknowledged his relationship with Britney.Has always been difficult. ”In his role as Conservator, James was criticized for the power he had over Britney’s life with her two children, even after a quiet long period for the singer.

In 2019, Britney’s ex-husband Kevin Federline Prohibition order filed Against James Spears he should be sidelined with Sean Preston Federline and Jayton James Federline, Kevin Federline’s two sons Britney. The restraining order stemmed from a physical argument between James Spears and Sean Preston. When Andrew Wallet resigned as Britney’s lawyer in March 2019, he said, “If the relief sought here is not granted on a part-time basis, there will be significant harm, irreparable harm and immediate danger to the Conservative and his garden.”

For more than a year, public concern for Britney’s well-being has grown louder. As her father reported further health issues in early 2019, Britney canceled a promising Las Vegas residence and volunteered to a mental health facility for a 30-day stay. He assured fans online, Posting on Instagram That she still needs “me time”. Anxiety grew again in 2020 when he said that His home gym was burned, She said, due to two candles that went unnoticed. When Britney re-entered the legal process surrounding the Conservatives this summer, the fans began Updated #FreeBritney movement Express their support.