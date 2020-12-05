Home entertainment The Kardashians are renting an incredible alpine garden on Lake Tahoe

Dec 05, 2020 0 Comments
Kardashians Coming out … with an antique elegant alpine garden.

Sources tell TMZ … Pham Pam stayed for a few days in this stunning room on Lake Tahoe, and they brought the company with them. We have been informed that there was a production team to document what will be aired at the end of the final season of ‘KUWTK’.

The private compound breathes very badly. It is a main residence and guest house … with 17 bedrooms and 18 bathrooms. The house is 17,000 square feet strong. After the Heavenly Sky Resort near the 15-acre property, The Bates get a name – Gunparl Lodge.

The beautiful driveway takes guests to a hilly perch, which leads to a large port-coach entrance. This home has unique lake views and a great base for cooling and sunbathing.

The wood and coarse restored materials integrated into the decor – such as Masterful Stonework – create an unobstructed interior / exterior flow.


When the Kardashians recently mocked some of their family members and close friends – including Justin Bieber, Dave Chappell And Travis Scott – One of the pad stone beams and walls featured prominently in the background.

The house – rents for around k 6k a night – is definitely camera friendly. It has been featured in other shows including the ‘Bachelor of Arts’ rights. Must love the great outdoors !!!

