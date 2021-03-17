The killing it when they enter the villages

Ana Sophia Rocha At 10:01 last night

Since arriving in Mozambique, Sister Apercida has known no other scene in Capo Delcado than this, which lasted four years: under attack. The nun landed in the northeastern province of Mozambique in 2017. To JN, she tells him who lived there.

. Brazilian, trained in the field of psychology, is now integrated into the Diocese of Pemba.

Of the 17 counties in Cabo Delcato, nine districts were attacked. The statements were heartbreaking: “People saw the whole family beheaded and tortured”. Sister Apercida says there are a number of shocks caused by the encounter with the attackers. “When they enter the villages, they always kill it.”

He recalled a woman whose rebels had killed an entire family. She was saved, as were her six grandchildren. They ran away. Along the way, one of the children died. “When he came to the camp, she was very shocked. She was deaf and blind.” It was psychological.

Groups of orphans

The problem of hunger is also a blatant one. Jihadists control one of the main roads, making food transportation difficult.

Resettlement of children is another major challenge. “Many have lost their documents, they do not know about the family. Many of them were able to flee through the jungle alone and into the city. Most of the displaced were women and children.”

Sister Aparacida saw a group of 40 children coming to Pemba alone.