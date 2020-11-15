Home sport The Lakers agree on a deal for Thunder’s tennis Schroeder

The Lakers agree on a deal for Thunder’s tennis Schroeder

Nov 15, 2020 0 Comments
The Lakers agree on a deal for Thunder's tennis Schroeder

The Los Angeles Lakers have agreed in principle to a deal with the Oklahoma City Thunder to acquire guard Dennis Schrder in exchange for 28th place in the upcoming NBA Draft. According to The Athlete Shams Sarania.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wozniacki, Guard Danny Green has been the focal point of the business.

ESPN It was announced earlier Sunday that teams have been notified that the trade ban will temporarily end ET Monday.

The 27-year-old Schrder comes from one of the best seasons of his NBA career, averaging 18.9 points and four assists per game with Thunder last season. Schrder is one of the finalists for the Sixth Man Award.

Earlier this week, Thunder promoted assistant coach Mark Dagnold as head coach. Dacniold has been an assistant coach for Thunder throughout the 2019–20 season, having previously been the head coach of Oklahoma City Blue, a G-League affiliate of the city of Oklahoma from 2014-19. The team expects his promotion to recreate this season.

Star Point Guardian Chris Paul is also the topic of business conversations ESPN reported Tuesday night that the Suns are the latest group to express interest in dealing with the future Hall of Fame..

Oklahoma City went 44–28 last season and are ranked 21st and 25th in the upcoming 2020 NBA Draft.

READ  Clarke Schmidt's debut shows that the Yankees are still in danger.

You May Also Like

College Football Scores, NCAA Top 25 Rankings, Table, Sports: Florida vs Arkansas, Oregon Action Today

College Football Scores, NCAA Top 25 Rankings, Table, Sports: Florida vs Arkansas, Oregon Action Today

Victor Oladibo does his best to calm the Knicks business buzz

Victor Oladibo does his best to calm the Knicks business buzz

Iona Hockey uses 3 deadlines in the final seconds of the Minnesota Golden Copers

Iona Hockey uses 3 deadlines in the final seconds of the Minnesota Golden Copers

Point Pedro releases Carvalho report following KO loss

Point Pedro releases Carvalho report following KO loss

Arizona State-Call canceled after Herm Edwards, players test positive for COVID-19

Arizona State-Call canceled after Herm Edwards, players test positive for COVID-19

'Special' night for Philip Rivers as he passes Don Marino on the all-time passing list in the Golds victory

‘Special’ night for Philip Rivers as he passes Don Marino on the all-time passing list in the Golds victory

About the Author: Warwick Clark

Explorer. Communicator. Introvert. Typical problem solver. Devoted writer. Unapologetic coffee advocate.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *