The Lakers agree on a deal for Thunder’s tennis Schroeder

The Los Angeles Lakers have agreed in principle to a deal with the Oklahoma City Thunder to acquire guard Dennis Schrder in exchange for 28th place in the upcoming NBA Draft. According to The Athlete Shams Sarania.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wozniacki, Guard Danny Green has been the focal point of the business.

ESPN It was announced earlier Sunday that teams have been notified that the trade ban will temporarily end ET Monday.

The 27-year-old Schrder comes from one of the best seasons of his NBA career, averaging 18.9 points and four assists per game with Thunder last season. Schrder is one of the finalists for the Sixth Man Award.

Earlier this week, Thunder promoted assistant coach Mark Dagnold as head coach. Dacniold has been an assistant coach for Thunder throughout the 2019–20 season, having previously been the head coach of Oklahoma City Blue, a G-League affiliate of the city of Oklahoma from 2014-19. The team expects his promotion to recreate this season.

Star Point Guardian Chris Paul is also the topic of business conversations ESPN reported Tuesday night that the Suns are the latest group to express interest in dealing with the future Hall of Fame..

Oklahoma City went 44–28 last season and are ranked 21st and 25th in the upcoming 2020 NBA Draft.