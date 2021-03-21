Home science The largest asteroid is approaching Earth at more than 2 million kilometers

Mar 21, 2021 0 Comments
The largest asteroid approaching Earth in 2021 will pass this Sunday, but at a distance of about two million kilometers, without the risk of collision. But this phenomenon will allow astronomers to study the celestial body.

Called “2001 FO32” and less than a kilometer in diameter, Rotating at 124,000 km / h, “faster than most asteroids” According to NASA, it is moving closer to Earth.

The rock body is expected to be very close to our planet this Sunday at 16h02 GMT. It would be 2,016,158 km from Earth, or Five times the distance between the Earth and the Moon.

“No risk of collision with our planet”, Promises to the American Space Agency. Its path of “sufficiently known and regular” to rule out any vulnerabilities guarantees the experts of the Paris-PSL laboratory.

However, it is classified as a large rock body “Dangerous”, Like all asteroids less than 19.5 times the Earth-Moon distance and more than 140 meters in diameter.

Curiosity in science

This type “tirelessly strives to make a cargo as complete as possible by astronomers around the world”, the laboratory emphasizes, recalling the discovery of the first and largest asteroid, Ceres, in 1801.

