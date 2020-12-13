The Las Vegas person was arrested for boarding the wing of an Alaska Airlines flight

A man was arrested Saturday in Las Vegas for boarding the wing of an Alaska Airlines flight set to take off from McCarran International Airport.

In a video posted on social media, a man can be seen walking on the wing of an airplane at 1:30 pm local time on Saturday afternoon.

The man, who has not yet been identified, appears to be without his socks and shoes when attempting to climb into the vertical winglet of a Boeing 737 aircraft.

Police officers try to reach the man on the ground and then on the wing of the plane, he suddenly slips into the winglet and falls down hard against the dorm, and the officers quickly enter.

Twitter user Erin Evans captured most of the incident while inside his departure plane

An unidentified man was caught in the wing of an Alaska Airlines flight in Las Vegas

‘My grandfather was on a plane from Las Vegas and sent me this picture of a man climbing on the wing of an airplane,’ Justin McFadden tweeted.

According to KSNV, Officials initially reported the scene after a person jumped over the perimeter fence at the airport.

The unidentified person is believed to be suffering from mental illness, although he is also likely to be debilitated.

CNN The pilots of the Alaska Airlines flight to Portland reported their flight to the control tower of the person approaching before boarding the vehicle.

Before jumping on the plane, the man reportedly hit a perimeter fence nearby

When police officers approached him, he moved toward the plane’s vertical winglet

Police told CNN that the man was taken to a medical facility after being taken into custody.

“At 2 p.m., BST, Alaska Airlines Flight 1367 was preparing to take off from Las Vegas to Portland when the pilot noticed a person advancing towards the plane,” Alaska Airlines said in a statement. Kiro7.

‘The pilots announced to the tower. Law enforcement was dispatched and the individual was arrested. Our guests and staff are safe, and we work with law enforcement. The plane has returned to the gate for a full inspection. ‘

After the incident, the plane was forced to return to its port for a full inspection, resulting in a delay of four hours and 18 minutes.

However, shortly after boarding the winglet, the man slipped and fell into the dorm