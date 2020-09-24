The latest vehicle in the BMW M Division is a $40,000 racing motorcycle.

video: Bmw motorcycle

Interestingly, BMW’s Motorrad division has existed longer than the M \ performance division, but the two have never worked together on performance motorcycles before. Or at least the latter has so far not left the name to the former. The new BMW M 1000 RR is obviously an extension of the already powerful S 1000 RR, and it’s much nicer. Homologation special cars don’t exist basically anymore, but in the world of bikes this bike exists because it’s still running strong.

A few weeks ago, Motor Works unveiled a set of carbon fiber M performance parts for the S 1000 RR, which plotted to reduce the bike’s weight by 7 pounds (and reduced wallet weight by $3700). Here, the company’s ultimate goal was to secure the World Superbike Championship with this certified special as if all the parts developed by the M were integrated.The steel plate on the new M 1000 RR was required to transfer unchanged to the WSBK version. This too The bike’s relatively inexpensive price tag (£30,935 in the UK) explains it because it should fit the price cap for that series. This is far from the old days. BMW’s $100,000 HP4 Race version.

In addition to the lightweight carbon bits, the M 1000 RR adds an additional 4 pounds (423 pounds) of the bike’s weight by adding Akrapovic exhaust and removing other unnecessary bits. The bike’s inline four engines are seriously modified with lighter pistons and titanium connecting rods, increasing the power to 212 horsepower (increased from 205 in the “normal” S 1000 RR) and increasing the engine’s red line to 15,100 rpm.

video: Bmw motorcycle

M-developed brake package, carbon fiber downforce induction winglet add-on, modified and lowered suspension, 2 adjustable throttle curves, 5 riding modes, launch control, dynamic traction control, heel start control, pit lane limiter, navigation, 6.5 inch With a TFT display, you can see why this bike is so expensive. Runs impressive lap times.

G/O Media is eligible for commission.

video: Bmw motorcycle

And if you thought this was BMW’s only M bike, it would be stupid. Companies known to have M badges and tricolor emblems on all vehicles in their range Now spreading that strategy to the bicycle sector. Following the M 1000 RR, you can expect a “tourable sport bike” M 1000 XR and a full touring M 1300 GS.

video: Bmw motorcycle

video: Bmw motorcycle

Photo: Bmw motorcycle