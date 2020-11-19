Home entertainment The leg was not amputated after the shooting of Boozy Badas, out of the hospital

Nov 19, 2020 0 Comments
Exclusive

Boozy Badas He went under the knife after being shot in the leg, but surgeons did not remove his leg … he has already returned home from the hospital.

Sources close to Poochi told TMZ … he did not lower his legs – contrary to reports – but he had two surgeries for his gunshot wound.

Our sources say the bully had a procedure to remove the bulge pieces, and he had some screws to ensure his foot healed properly.

Pucci has diabetes, which led to speculation about a possible disability, but his diabetes-related medical decisions only had to be made with a preoperative diet.

Our sources say that Poochi and his docs had to clean up a meal to make sure he was fine when he was unconscious, and Poochi decided to take 24 hours.

Like we said earlier … Pussy Shot in the leg On the weekend in Dallas, a few days after his friend, Mo3, Was killed there last week A dangerous shooting.

Evidence tells us that Pussy was examined from the Dallas Area Hospital on Tuesday, and he is currently resting at home, still in pain because the gunshot wound is close to his knee.

We are told that Pussy is going to be away from the foot for 6 weeks, but he still has both.

