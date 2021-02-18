‘The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword’ in HD on Nintendo Switch

Wednesday night (17), during the event Nintendo Live, The company announced the arrival of another Zelda game Click. This is the HD version of ‘The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Wall’ which was first released Nintendo Wii.

During the presentation, we saw it Nintendo One of the best titles published for Week had one of the dynamics that made up the game. Having controls over users has an impact on how the link uses its sword and shield.

Advertising

This means that each control is responsible for controlling a character of the character, using a motion sensor. The Joy-Con Acts as left shield and right as sword.

For consoles without “separable” controls, as well Switch light, Featuring the dynamics of using the perfect analog stick to control the sword of the game character.

‘The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Wall HD’ is coming out on July 16th Nintendo Switch.

‘The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2’

Despite many speculations about the possible presentation of Link’s new game Nintendo Live, No notification sign.

Advertising

The only quote for the game came from the title’s producer, EG Ionuma, who said the development of ‘Breath of the Wild 2’ continues as planned, but the company is not yet ready to release details.