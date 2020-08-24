The Lincoln Job: Previous RNC chair Michael Steele joins anti-Trump team

“Now is the working day exactly where issues should really matter and you need to have to just take stock of what matters to you — and the type of chief you want to lead in these moments. And for me, it ain’t him,” Steele, a political analyst for MSNBC reported earning the announcement to host Nicole Wallace on Monday afternoon.

Steele was the to start with African American to be elected to statewide place of work in Maryland, serving as lieutenant governor from 2003 to 2007. He was also the initially African American to serve as chairman of the RNC.

“I get my job as a former countrywide chairman. I get it, but I am an American. I get my part as a previous bash leader. I am still an American,” Steele told Wallace, adding, “And these points subject to me additional than aligning myself with a party that has evidently determined it would rather be sycophantic than principled.”

Since leaving his placement as RNC chair in 2011, Steele has evolved into a single of Trump’s most well known Republican critics.