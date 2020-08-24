Home Top News The Lincoln Job: Previous RNC chair Michael Steele joins anti-Trump team

Aug 25, 2020 0 Comments
“Now is the working day exactly where issues should really matter and you need to have to just take stock of what matters to you — and the type of chief you want to lead in these moments. And for me, it ain’t him,” Steele, a political analyst for MSNBC reported earning the announcement to host Nicole Wallace on Monday afternoon.

Steele was the to start with African American to be elected to statewide place of work in Maryland, serving as lieutenant governor from 2003 to 2007. He was also the initially African American to serve as chairman of the RNC.

“I get my job as a former countrywide chairman. I get it, but I am an American. I get my part as a previous bash leader. I am still an American,” Steele told Wallace, adding, “And these points subject to me additional than aligning myself with a party that has evidently determined it would rather be sycophantic than principled.”

Since leaving his placement as RNC chair in 2011, Steele has evolved into a single of Trump’s most well known Republican critics.

When Trump expressed frustration behind shut doorways with men and women coming to the US from “shithole international locations,” Steele called it racist. In April, he claimed: “The usa, in some respects, has been abused by this president.” And in June, he asserted that Trump does not think America’s ideals.

Rick Wilson, a political strategist who co-founded the Lincoln Task, explained in a assertion that Steele is “a singularly insi​ghtful and productive political leader” with “a extraordinary monitor report of electoral accomplishment(.)”

“In the two many years I’ve identified Michael Steele, he is never ever been concerned to talk fact to energy. As a previous RNC Chairman, Michael’s conclusion to sign up for the Lincoln Project’s efforts to oust Trump and his enablers is a significant deal,” Tara Setmayer, a senior adviser for The Lincoln Undertaking and a CNN contributor, mentioned in a statement. “It is definitely ‘country over party’ personified. Michael’s invaluable experience and brand of inform it like it is politics will fit appropriate in on this pirate ship. Welcome aboard.”

The group has developed an array of scorching adverts, that vary from slamming Trump’s reaction to the coronavirus pandemic to attacking Republican senators who have stood with the President. The advertisements have drawn an offended rebuke from Trump, who has labeled the group “Losers Project” and called its founders Republicans in identify only.
Information of Steele’s arrival to the Lincoln Project on Monday will come as Republicans convene for the very first day of the Republican National Convention. Much more than two dozen former Republican lawmakers also introduced on Monday that they are endorsing Joe Biden for president.
Steele’s work announcement also comes a day following George Conway, a outstanding conservative attorney who co-launched the Lincoln Undertaking, and his wife, White Property adviser Kellyanne Conway, reported they would be leaving their jobs to target on their family members.

CNN’s Fredreka Schouten contributed to this report.

