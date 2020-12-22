The Los Angeles Lakers would not have released the NBA title banner without the fans

LOS ANGELES – When ABC announcer Mike Breen called the final seconds of the Los Angeles Lakers NBA Finals victory in October, he announced that “Banner No. 17 will soon be hanging on the rafters”.

He was right about the hanging area. What Breen did not know is that when the Lakers open the season against LA Clippers on Tuesday, no one will actually be able to see the banner building its new home in Staples Center.

There will be a black dress featuring the 2019-20 Championship banner to open the Lakers night, stay tuned, printed in gold block letters with the message of the Lakers family.

It will remain closed until the corona virus infection subsides and fans are allowed back into the building for games.

“We will not be releasing a banner because we want to wait for the fans,” Tim Harris, head of Lakers business operations, told ESPN. “When you win a championship, there are a lot of unquoted owners in the championship. A championship belongs to the team, it belongs to the players, it belongs to the fans.

“Then the stuff that comes with a championship, the assets that come with a championship, it’s like the owners’ team, the cup keepers. When you win a championship, the rings belong to the players. When you win a championship the banner belongs to the fans. That’s how I see it.”

The last time the Staples Center hosted a game with fans was March 10th. In late November, the LA County Department of Public Health issued an order banning all public and private gatherings of individuals belonging to the same household.

“It simply came to our notice then [Tuesday] We will deliver the rings tonight, “Harris told ESPN.” Also, we would like to wait with all hope, if possible, until we have the opportunity to release the banner with the owners of the banners – this is the fans – – with us. “

As for the black dress, Harris explained, “This is what we’m going to wait for you.”

The ring ceremony will continue without the casual luxury and atmosphere that comes with the championship celebration for purple and gold.

“How are we going to do this? How are we going to pull off this event when there are no fans?” When you do a TV show, “Harris said.

“As for the banner, we have not seen a part of it. We have not seen a part of it. Those who are a big part of winning this, that’s the fans. So we’ll wait.”