Dec 28, 2020 0 Comments
The maker of 'Cyberbunk 2077' sued the investors

Oh ‘Cyberbunk 2077’ release is not easy to ‘digest’ by CD maker Project Red, will determine the PlayStation Remove the game from your online store And accepted Player refunds Like a Xbox. However, it seems that the issues are not over yet.

Knee o On the edge Than some Investors To CD Project RED sued the company Misdirected about game performance Before starting. It should be noted that the controversy surrounding the introduction of ‘Cyberbunk 2077’ has created its value Actions To CD Project Red collapsed.

The company has already stated that it wants to “seriously” defend itself against this process.


Also read: Despite the controversy, ‘Cyberbunk 2077’ sold 13 million copies

