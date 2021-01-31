The Maldives, paradise for paddles

In this pre-season full of uncertainties, some players have chosen to ease their minds, focusing on padel abroad. Maldives are a dream destination: a few Covids and a lot of padel.

An ideal pre-season

Several players choose paradise islands to train. This is the case of Jeremy Scatena on the island of Turks and Caicos, but also of other players of the World Padel Tour such as like Martas who are currently in the Maldives.

The the infrastructures are ideal to welcome players for a high intensity WPT season. From several pairs of the WPT train, friendly meetings are organized, allowing players to keep pace and assess themselves.

“It’s a unique experience. We have a very good preseason and this preparation will help us a lot. How about a stop at the WPT here in the Maldives ! “ Express like Martas of your earthly paradise.

A sumptuous destination for amateurs

It was born from the impetus of a Swedish family, the resorts of Hurawalhi, Kuredu and Kukadoo are particularly attractive destinations for paddle board enthusiasts.

The climate is exceptional all year round, and the ideal paddle. That’s why they attracted fans from Spain, Sweden, Italy, France, Austria… and many other countries.

If you didn’t know what to do to escape the third lockdown that seems inevitable in France, now you have a plan!

By their names, we can guess their Spanish and Italian origins. Lorenzo is passionate about multilingual sports: journalism by vocation and events by worship are his two legs. Its ambition is to cover the biggest sporting events (Olympic and World Games). He is interested in the situation of paddle tennis in France, and offers prospects for optimal development.

