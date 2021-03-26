The man demanded the final salary, and the mechanic was paid with 90,000 grease coins

U.S.A man from the US state of Georgia has accused his former employer of having a “childish” attitude after receiving his last salary – 15,915 (approximately 775 euros) in coins.

Andreas Platon discovered a pile of 90,000 coins, which were covered with a greasy object and left at the entrance of his house. Above that was a farewell message from the workshop where he worked.

The man quit his job in November last year and says he has difficulty getting what he owes. Now he spends his nights cleaning coins so he can exchange them, and it took him an hour and a half to leave a few hundred usable coins.

© Breed / Olivia Huxley

Miles Walker, the owner of the workshop, told a local television station that he did not remember whether or not he left the coins outside Andreas’ home. “I don’t remember, it was a bar. It was paid, that’s what’s important,” he said.

Andreas’ girlfriend, Olivia Oxley, said the incident illustrates how people are “treated so badly by their bosses”. But he said he focused on the positive side: “With so many cents, we’re going to find some treasure. I ‘ve already found one since 1937.”

“After cleaning the first whole shrine, all we had to do was laugh, and it took a long time for that pathetic man to become vindictive and cruel,” the woman concluded.

