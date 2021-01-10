Home World The man kills three and injures four

Jan 11, 2021
A man killed three people and shot four others in the U.S. city of Chicago on Saturday, officials said yesterday.

Nightingale then entered a nearby apartment building, killed a 46-year-old security guard at the desk and shot the 77-year-old woman who had come to pick up the mail, after which she was taken to hospital in critical condition.

The next victims were two women, one 20, who died at a convenience store, and 81 who were in critical condition.

After leaving the store, Nightengale shot and killed the 15-year-old girl in her mother’s car and was in critical condition.

Using the stolen car, the man drove into the city of Evanston and shot several shots inside a pharmacy, shooting a woman inside a nearby restaurant without hitting anyone.

After leaving the restaurant, Nightingale was surrounded by police in a parking lot where a shooting occurred, in which he was killed.

According to the Chicago Tribune, officials hope to release more information about the incident as it becomes known.

