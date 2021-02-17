eThis is the last photo taken by Semra Aisal.

The woman, who was seven months pregnant, was pushed off a cliff by her husband, who wanted to get money out of insurance. The crime took place in June 2018.

Hakan Aisal, 40, and his wife were on holiday in Mughal, Turkey.

The man was arrested and charged with felony criminal mischief. Police believe he planned the death because he developed personal accident insurance before the trip.

In the indictment, the man “planned to kill his wife, first took personal accident insurance in his name with a guarantee of 400 thousand Turkish liars (over 46 thousand euros), the sole beneficiary of which was himself”, the Daily Mail writes, seeking a reward from the insurer a few days after the woman’s death. Mentions that the male went.

The FedEx Supreme Criminal Court has decided to order pre-trial detention of the suspect who was killed prematurely. The trial of this case is still ongoing.

