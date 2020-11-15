Home entertainment The man was arrested in the New York City attack on actor Rick Moranis

Nov 15, 2020 0 Comments
A 35-year-old man was arrested Saturday in New York City Attack on actor Rick Moranis “Honey, I shrank the kids” fame, officials said.

The suspect, Marquis Ventura, was spotted by traffic officers in the subway system near 72nd Street and Broadway, and the Oct. 1 attack took place in Central Park West, near 70th Street. Said Anwar Ismail.

Police did not identify the victim as Moranis, but noted the attack outside the actor’s Upper West Side building. Moranis was stabbed by a man in an “I love NY” sweatshirt, and the attack was captured on security video.

Moranis, 67, was stabbed in the ground and later taken to a hospital. The actor did not appear to have done anything to provoke his attack.

At the time, Moranis’ spokesman confirmed he had been killed in the attack. “He’s fine, but thanks for everyone’s thoughts and gratitude,” Troy Bailey said after the attack became public.

Ventura was arrested and later arrested on suspicion of second-degree assault, which included the charge that he “had the intent to cause serious bodily injury to another person.”

Further details about the suspect, including whether he retained a lawyer, were not immediately known.

Dennis Romero

Dennis Romero writes for NBC News, which is based in Los Angeles.

J. Varela Contributed.

