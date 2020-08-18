The Matrix 4 Morpheus Return Nixed as Filming Resumes – /Film

The Matrix 4 has resumed filming in Germany just after creation was pressured to halt owing to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Star Keanu Reeves and the rest of the cast and crew will be returning to shoot the very long-awaited sequel, but there will be a single former franchise cast member who confirmed that he won’t be back again. Laurence Fisburne, who performed the pivotal groundbreaking chief Morpheus in The Matrix and its two sequels, revealed that he was not invited to reprise his position in the fourth Matrix movie.

Plot aspects for The Matrix 4 have been saved pretty top secret, but as the forged of the remarkably anticipated sequel grew, with first franchise stars Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, and Jada Pinkett Smith joined by newcomers like Priyanka Chopra, Jessica Henwick, Neil Patrick Harris, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and much more, it became much more suspicious that a single of the franchise’s biggest stars, Fishburne, was not in the forged listing. As The Matrix 4 prepares to resume filming following coronavirus delays, Fishburne has confirmed that he won’t be starring in The Matrix 4.

In an job interview with SyFy Wire, Fishburne discovered that he was not invited again to participate in what he describes as his most memorable function.

“No. I have not been invited,” Fishburne explained. “Maybe that will make me generate a different participate in. I wish them nicely. I hope it’s excellent.”

Fishburne played Morpheus in The Matrix, The Matrix Reloaded, and The Matrix Revolutions. His character is arguably as pivotal and legendary to the franchise as Reeves’ Neo, as he functions as the impetus for significantly of the action. But this sounds like a plot concern somewhat than an problem with Fishburne — with the character out of the photo in The Matrix 4, the rumor that Abdul-Mateen is taking part in a younger edition of Morpheus may well just have been leant some credence.

Meanwhile, The Matrix 4 has resumed filming in Berlin with new COVID-19 security measures in place, which Reeves praised in an job interview with the Associated Press. “There’s some definitely considerate, successful protocols in spot, and the rhythm of filmmaking has not been seriously impacted or interrupted, in the sense of filming,” Reeves mentioned. “That’s since of the tough operate and corporation, and again the thoughtfulness that has gone into the protocols.”

Generation for The Matrix 4 began in San Francisco in February and moved to Berlin in March, but was compelled to halt owing to the coronavirus pandemic. The Matrix 4 is getting directed by Lana Wachowski, who co-wrote the script with David Mitchell and Aleksandar Hemon. Unique franchise cast members Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, and Jada Pinkett Smith are all set to return, with new cast members including Priyanka Chopra, Jessica Henwick, Neil Patrick Harris, Toby Onwumere, Brian J. Smith, Eréndira Ibarra, Andrew Caldwell, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.

The Matrix 4 is however established for a May well 21, 2021 release day.

