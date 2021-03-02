The meteorite illuminates the UK sky and is described as “fireball”

A meteorite claimed to have seen the UK sky and the eyes of more than 120 people as bright as a “fireball” firecracker. That kind of thing seems to have been seen across the UK on Sunday.

The event was interestingly described by those lucky enough to catch it.

A meteorite that fell to the ground like a "fireball"

Not everyone is lucky enough to witness events at the right time and is often described as unbelievable. In fact, although some predict, scientists do not predict all, they are even better.

On Sunday, the clocks in the United Kingdom marked 9:55 pm as the meteorite passed over the sky described by the UK Meteorological Network. "Ball of fire". Taking into account the statements of 120 witnesses, the event was seen across the country.

In fact, it was seen slowly falling to the ground, it was like throwing itself in the trash.

Has anyone else seen the meteor burning in the UK before 10pm tonight? At first I thought it was a bright star or a plane, then it became bigger and faster, and then a huge flash of sky lit up and a huge tail of orange sparks exploded, next like a big firecracker! Very cool!

You described a Twitter user.

Some observers said they heard an accident while the meteorite was passing.

"Fireball" is not so bright

Space rocks burning when meteorites enter the Earth's atmosphere. As stated in it UK Meteor Network, Fireballs, which are said to be the cause of Sunday's event, are brighter than normal meteorites and generally have a magnitude of -4 similar to the planet Venus.

In comparison, the Moon has -12.6 and the Sun-26.7. I.e., the brighter the object, the lower the value.

So, scientists UK Fireball Alliance Say fireball could be part of an asteroid crashing into Earth. Although meteorites fall to Earth daily, the vast majority fall on the ocean or in uninhabited areas. In fact, the UK Meteorological Network records six meteors a year.

Through the videos, UKfall was able to follow the speed and orbit of the object. As he revealed, "Fireball" traveled more than 48,000 kilometers per hour, in addition, they believe that most of its orbit traveled around the Sun, between Jupiter and Mars.

After all, even if the meteorite had broken down at the entrance to the atmosphere, some fragments might have even reached the ground.

Also read: