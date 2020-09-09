Home Top News The Microsoft Xbox Series X will launch on November 10th for $500 and the Series S for $300.

The Microsoft Xbox Series X will launch on November 10th for $500 and the Series S for $300.

Sep 09, 2020 0 Comments
The Microsoft Xbox Series X will launch on November 10th for $500 and the Series S for $300.

Microsoft’s next-generation Xbox Series X console.

Microsoft

Wednesday Microsoft Announcement The new Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S game consoles are set to launch on November 10th. Pre-order starts on September 22nd.

The high-end Xbox Series X costs $499 and the entry-level Xbox Series S costs $299. Microsoft will also offer a financing plan that allows customers to pay for either console over a 24-month period.

Microsoft’s financing plans include access to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and EA Play, which allows you to download or stream more than 100 games to your Xbox or PC. It also includes Microsoft’s new mobile streaming service that lets you stream from the cloud to your Android phone. If you’re not funding, you’ll need to purchase a separate Game Pass subscription plan starting at $9.99 per month.

Microsoft made fun of a smaller, cheaper version of the next-generation Xbox Series X console on Tuesday. Called the Xbox Series S, the new device will be Microsoft’s “smallest Xbox ever”, the company said.

Microsoft

The Microsoft Series X is now four times more powerful than the Xbox One X and includes an 8-core AMD Zen 2 processor. Xbox has a better graphics card.. The Xbox Series S is 60% smaller than the Series X and doesn’t have a disk drive, so you’ll have to download or stream all your games.

READ  Reality-checking the White House's assertion asserting Roger Stone's commutation

You May Also Like

Michigan appeals court backs Whitmer's use of emergency powers amid coronavirus pandemic

Michigan’s Whitmer said this week’s Trump event was’pain’, but Biden event OK: report

"Keep with the Kardashians" is ending

“Keep with the Kardashians” is ending

Planned blackout, helicopter rescue attempt fails as California wildfire continues

Planned blackout, helicopter rescue attempt fails as California wildfire continues

The Xbox Series S design appears to have leaked with the price of the next-generation Xbox

The Xbox Series S design appears to have leaked with the price of the next-generation Xbox

Trump said he could investigate Louis DeJoy for GOP donations.

Trump said he could investigate Louis DeJoy for GOP donations.

Experts warn college students to stay on campus over Labor Day

Northeastern University fires 11 students for violating social distancing policy

About the Author: Mortimer Nelson

Unapologetic organizer. Student. Avid music specialist. Hipster-friendly internet buff.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *