The monitor arrives for surfing on the Nintendo Switch on May 25th

Publisher and developer TripWire Interactive and its distribution partner Deep Silver are eager to announce that the popular Action RPG (also known as Shark Fiji), the manager of the shark game, will be coming to the Nintendo Switch console on May 25, 2021.

For the first time, the open water of Port Clovis has become smaller. Whether you are on the street or at home, you can now eat, explore, form at the top of the food chain and become the supreme predator of the ocean.

Now available for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X and PC (via the Epic Games Store) – for the Nintendo Switch in May – Monitor invites players to experience the power of the ocean!

About the game

Monitor A single player game, Open World and Action-RPG (shWithKB.G.) Where you shark. You have the task of starting as a bull shark calf and sustaining the horrible world while eating the ecosystem on your way. To do this, you will explore a vast and diverse open world of various enemies – from humans to wild animals. By finding the right resources, you can grow beyond the scope of nature, which allows the player to adapt the shark to your style of play. If you are lucky, you can take revenge on the terrible fisherman who chased you, you will evolve into a huge shark, a famous predator. Eat. Explore. To improve.

“The TripWire team has been very well received since the launch of the monitor earlier this year, and we can not wait for players to experience the thrill of playing like a deadly shark in all its powerful glory on the next generation consoles. ” Dis John Gibson, CEO Da Tripwire Interactive. “With the next generation, the monitor will never be beautiful with incredible radiation tracking and 4K60 fps gaming, but the adventures will not end there because fans can expect even more exciting news about the monitor’s future soon.”